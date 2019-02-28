28th Annual Idaho Business & Technology Expo highlights over 65 exhibits

Quantcast

By: IBR Staff February 28, 2019 0

The Business & Technology Expo on Feb. 20 featured over 65 exhibits and vendors in its expo hall. Photo by Liz Harbauer.

The 28th Annual Idaho Business & Technology Expo was held on Feb. 20 at the Boise Centre. The expo featured technology-related speakers, educational seminars, a startup competition, an after-hours networking session and an expo hall featuring over 65 exhibits and vendors.

