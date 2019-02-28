Quantcast

By: Steve Sinovic February 28, 2019 0

Following months of controversy, a decision has been made by The Cabin's landlord — the city of Boise — to relocate the popular literary arts organization, clearing the way for a new main library. After four hours of public comment, the Boise City Council voted late Tuesday night to move The Cabin, a log structure on the National ...

