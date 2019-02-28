Idaho roads struggling to keep up with population growth

Idaho roads and the groups that maintain them need more attention as the state continues to grow, according to an infrastructure study published by a group of civil engineers.

The Post Register reports Idaho’s branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state’s bridges a “D” grade and dams and water infrastructure a “C” grade. Idaho’s roads came in at a “C-” according to the study, which was published last year.

Finding the money to maintaining Idaho’s existing infrastructure has long been a problem for the state, with a transportation revenue shortfall of more than $406 last year according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s annual report.

Laila Kral with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council says there’s not enough money to fully maintain existing infrastructure or expand the system to accommodate Idaho’s growing population. The Idaho Transportation Department says the number of licensed drivers in Idaho grew by 7 percent and vehicle registrations increased by more than 11 percent over the past five years.