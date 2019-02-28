Quantcast

St. Luke’s Health System awards $940,000 in grants to over 90 local nonprofits

By: IBR Staff February 28, 2019 0

The Cascade Food Pantry was one of over 90 local nonprofits that received grants from St. Luke’s Health System Community Health Improvement Fund. Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.

St. Luke’s Health System Community Health Improvement Fund awarded $940,000 in grants to over 90 local nonprofits across the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and McCall area. The grants will support a variety of health-related programs and events, including healthy activities for youth, suicide prevention services and transportation to medical care.

