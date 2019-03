Roughly 70 people turned out for the Boise Period Project’s packing party on Feb. 16 at Trailhead in Downtown Boise. The group assembled 200 period packs and enjoyed free coffee courtesy of Form and Function Coffee and food from Old Chicago Pizza.

Boise Period Project is an inclusive organization that creates free menstrual hygiene packs for the homeless community. Its goal is to donate and connect directly to the community themselves as well as local homeless shelters.