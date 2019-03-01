IBR announces top 10 CEOs of 2019

Idaho is an incredible place to do business, and the economy is keeping place with a quickly growing population. Each year, Idaho Business Review recognizes some of top leaders in business, government and the nonprofit sector who are leading the charge toward growth and prosperity.

The CEO of Influence program is in its ninth year. In 2019, the IBR will recognize 10 CEOs of Influence. Applications were reviewed by past honorees, who considered each candidate’s track record of leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

“The Idaho Business Review is proud to produce a program that honors CEOs across the state of Idaho for their talent,” said Cindy Suffa, IBR publisher. “This year’s honorees join an impressive group of leaders from past years, representing a variety of business sectors.”

A networking reception, dinner and awards event featuring videos of the honorees will be held in their honor from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Boise Centre. The leaders will be featured in a magazine published with the Idaho Business Review on May 10. Reserve tickets now on the IBR website.