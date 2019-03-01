Quantcast
Idaho’s aerospace industry taking off (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 1, 2019 0

When you think of states with a burgeoning aerospace industry, Idaho might not be the first one that springs to mind. But the state is working to change that. Admittedly, Idaho only ranks 38th in the PwC 2018 Aerospace Manufacturing Attractiveness Rankings. While the state does well in cost, ranking third, it ranks 42nd in labor, ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

