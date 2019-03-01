Quantcast
Round Up 3.1.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff March 1, 2019 0

Clearwater Consulting Group, Inc. leased 1,150 square feet of office space at 120 9th Ave. S. Ste. 140 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Class 101 Boise Meridian LLC leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 8600 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Steve Winger of Colliers International represented ...

