Tracy Wright elected equity partner at Hawley Troxell

By: IBR Staff March 1, 2019 0

Tracy Wright has been elected as equity partner at Hawley Troxell. Wright has a general litigation practice with an emphasis on commercial and business litigation, construction litigation, professional liability, personal injury, and product liability litigation.

Before his career in law, Wright worked as a teacher in South Korea, then moved to Idaho to found the Red Door restaurant. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.

 

