Two join, five promoted at TitleOne

Christine Bryant and Alex Myers have joined TitleOne, and Patty Coulter, Lindsay Gambrel, Kerensa Majerus, Justin Robertson and Nick Weatherly have been promoted.

Christine Bryant has joined TitleOne as a junior escrow officer in the company’s Gooding office. She has nine years of banking industry knowledge and 22 years of customer service experience.

Patty Coulter has been promoted to Ada County escrow team leader. She has nine years of real estate sales experience as well as 14 years of commercial and residential construction experience. Coulter has 16 years of title and escrow experience in addition to four years of marketing experience.

Lindsay Gambrel has been promoted to Magic Valley west sales team leader. She has four years of title experience as well as 15 years of customer service and sales experience. Gambrel serves on several committees and boards including the Magic Valley Builders Association, Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo, and Chicks N Chaps.

Kerensa Majerus with Sun Valley Title has been promoted to escrow officer. She has five years of property management experience. Majerus also has 23 years of experience in the title and escrow industry.

Alex Myers has joined TitleOne as a business strategist in the company’s Coeur d’Alene office. He has two years of real estate and property management experience as well as two years of customer service experience. Myers holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho.

Justin Robertson has been promoted to senior escrow officer. He has 12 years of customer service experience and 14 years of title and escrow industry knowledge.

Nick Weatherly has been promoted to Eagle team leader. He has 19 years of experience in the title and escrow industry with specific expertise in refinances, resale and new construction transactions.