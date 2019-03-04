Quantcast
Idaho proceeding on state government software contract (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 4, 2019 0

Taking another step toward eliminating Idaho’s mainframe, the Idaho State Controller’s office said it was issuing an intent to award to Infor Public Sector Inc. for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. ERP is a modular software system intended to integrate functional areas of an organization's business processes into a unified system. In the case of Idaho ...

Tagged with:

