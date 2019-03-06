Livability.com ranks Boise best place to live; Idaho Falls, Moscow also in top 100

There’s no getting around it: Boise is having a moment, with yet another study touting the City of Trees as the No. 1 best place to live in America in 2019.

Just weeks after one report said Boise was the second-best U.S. capital city to live in, the town earned the top ranking when it comes to attributes millennials want in a place to put down roots, according to a study conducted by Livability.com and Ipsos.

In coming up with its top 100, more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million were ranked by researchers, who measured housing, economics, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.

Elsewhere in the Gem State, Idaho Falls came in at the 47th spot in the nation, while Moscow took 60th place.

“The cities on this year’s list represent the best of the best when it comes to affordability and opportunity,” says Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Winona Dimeo-Ediger. “These 100 cities are not just fantastic places to live in terms of their amenities, education, health care and infrastructure, they are places where young people can build amazing careers and communities.”

Livability.com was effusive in its description of Idaho’s largest metro area:

“Boise has become a magnet for people looking for a tight-knit community, great job opportunities, easy access to the outdoors – and perhaps most importantly, a much lower cost of living than many larger and comparably priced cities,” read the review.

“Young families are drawn to Boise because it’s one of the safest cities in the world. In addition, Boise’s combination of affordability and do-it-yourself spirit make it the perfect place for creatives, entrepreneurs and startups to find a work-life balance that allows for plenty of fresh air and adventure.”

Boise has appeared on Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live every year since the list’s inception, but this is the city’s first appearance in the No. 1 spot.