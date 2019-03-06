Joe Barraclough joins Mission Aviation Fellowship as vice president of finance and CFO

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 6, 2019 0

Joe Barraclough has joined Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Based in Nampa, Barraclough will oversee the financial operations of MAF in the U.S. and the 17 countries where they operate. He previously served as director of the financial services group The Seed Company, a Wycliffe Bible Translators affiliate in Arlington, Texas.

Barraclough holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington.

