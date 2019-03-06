Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New version of liquor bill tries to address concerns (access required)

New version of liquor bill tries to address concerns (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 6, 2019 0

In response to industry pushback, a bill that is intended to make it easier for restaurants to get liquor licenses has been rewritten and resubmitted. The original bill, which was held in the Senate State Affairs Committee in mid-February, would have allowed cities and counties, rather than the state, to decide whether to issue liquor licenses ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo