Idaho State Tax Commission: New property tax benefit available for 100-percent disabled veterans

Some disabled veterans in Idaho are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,320 on their home and up to one acre of land.

To qualify, veterans must be rated 100-percent service-connected disabled through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). They also must own and live in an Idaho home that was their primary residence by April 15, 2019.

“We are honored to implement this new program and help our Idaho veterans,” said Pam Waters, coordinator of Property Tax Relief programs for the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Disabled veterans can get an application for the new property tax benefit on the Tax Commission’s website or from their county assessor. They’ll need to include a letter from the VA confirming their 100-percent service-connected disability rating as of Jan. 1, 2019. The county assessor must receive the application by April 15, 2019.

Veterans with a 100-percent service-connected disability also might be eligible for additional property tax relief based on their income. They can visit the Property Tax Reduction page on the Tax Commission’s website to learn more about a program benefitting veterans with a service-connected disability of 10 percent or more.