Two Treasure Valley companies honored as Top Businesses by Zions Bank
By: IBR Staff
March 7, 2019
Idaho Business Review
ONE Grounds Management was honored as a Top Business by Zions Bank on Feb. 8. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.
ONE Grounds Management and Paddles Up Poke were honored as Top Businesses at the Zions Bank “Speaking on Business” luncheon on Feb. 8.
They were among 10 companies recognized by Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson for their examples of entrepreneurship in Idaho. Since 1997, “Speaking on Business” has highlighted over 4,000 Idaho and Utah businesses.
Paddles Up Poke was honored as a Top Business by Zions Bank at their “Speaking on Feb. 8. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.