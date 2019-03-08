Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Albertsons opens largest location in Meridian (access required)

Albertsons opens largest location in Meridian (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 8, 2019 0

Albertsons is looking to upend the grocery store experience with the launch of its second premium brand in the Treasure Valley. Welcome to Albertsons Market Street Meridian, which opens Saturday at 3499 E. Fairview Avenue in the Meridian Crossroads, the site of a former Shopko, a failed soft goods retailer. The new store expands on Albertsons' first ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo