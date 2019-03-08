Round Up 3.8.19

Brighton Homes Idaho leased 3,768 square feet of industrial space at 1170 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce, and Peter Oliver of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

AAA Roofing leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space at 1120-1150 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Cradlepoint Technology renewed its lease of 30,112 square feet of industrial space at 646 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the Landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Treasure Valley Comfortcare leased 1,400 square feet of office at 600 Watertower Lane in Meridian. Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Denny Colgan of Atova represented the tenant.

Propane Gear leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 4224 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. JP Green of Thornton Oliver Keller and Lamont Bostrom of Aaro Marketing & Sales facilitated the transaction.

Brian @ Michael Laird Trust purchased 4,493 square feet of office space at 212-218 12th Avenue Rd. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the seller. Michael Laird of Silvercreek Realty represented the buyer.

Broadmoor RV Park LLC leased 1,236 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way, Suite 101, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Slate Mountain Homes LLC purchased .93 acres of land at S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello. Don Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers International represented the seller. Roger Welsh of Coldwell Banker Gold Key Realty represented the buyer.

Adera Homes LLC purchased .25 acres of land at Linder and Floating Feather in Eagle. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

H & R Block Enterprises extended its lease of 1,239 square feet of retail space at 6906-7158 W. State St., Suite 7158, in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord. Gracie Winkelmann of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.

Waffle Waffle leased 1,307 square feet of retail space at 6578 S. Federal Way, Suite 6578, in Boise. Jamie Anderson of Colliers International represented the tenant. Mike Erkmann and Benjamin Kneadler of NAI Select represented the landlord.

Mr. Quilts LLC purchased 5,828 square feet of office space at 7911 W. Ustick Road in Boise. Steve Winger and Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the seller. Emily Smith of Boise Premier Real Estate represented the buyer.

Creative Advertising leased 2,868 square feet of space at 1850 N. Lakes Place in Meridian. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.