Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Primary Health Medical Group opens pediatric urgent care in Meridian (access required)

Primary Health Medical Group opens pediatric urgent care in Meridian (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 11, 2019 0

Primary Health Medical Group has opened the metro area’s first clinic with a strong focus on pediatric urgent care. That’s good news for the Valley’s parents and guardians, who will be the first to tell you that kids never get sick during so-called “regular” hours. “It’s usually dark o’clock in the morning or at the end of ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo