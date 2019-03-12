Quantcast
Data center tax exemption likely dead for session (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 12, 2019 0

As the Idaho Legislature winds down for the session, another business-oriented bill appears to be falling by the wayside, this one a sales tax exemption on equipment for data centers. After several similar attempts failed over the past few years, the most recent bill didn’t even get a print hearing. Supporters blamed the busy legislative schedule ...

