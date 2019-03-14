Quantcast
FCC expands rural broadband internet program (access required)

FCC expands rural broadband internet program (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 14, 2019

A grant program from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to improve rural broadband internet has been expanded, which could mean better service for parts of Idaho. The program is called Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM. To comply, providers must offer internet service delivering at least 25 million bits per second (Mbps) downloads and 3 ...

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development.

