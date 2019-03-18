Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Caldwell chipping and grinding manufacturer acquired by Ohio company (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 18, 2019 0

Caldwell-based chipping and grinding manufacturer Diamond Z has been acquired by an Ohio maker of crushing and screening machines. Screen Machine Industries of Etna, Ohio, said it is now the parent company of Diamond Z. The acquisition will service a growing need for mobile material processing machines across a variety of industries, Screen Machine Industries said. Terms ...

