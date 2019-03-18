The power of leading from your strengths

After spending much of my life helping people connect to their roots through Ancestry.com, my current calling is helping individuals, workplaces and communities attain their brightest futures. Many people have heard about the CliftonStrengths Finder, but many not truly understand the power of identifying and acting from a place of strength.

The CliftonStrengths assessment measures an individual’s unique rank order of 34 themes of talent. In totality, the themes represent a person’s most powerful natural traits or abilities.

When I left Ancestry in mid-2002, my colleagues gave me a leather-bound notebook full of warm wishes and memories. Our CFO, Michael Herring, had guided us through a particularly scary financial crisis of 2000-2001. Of all the farewell words I heard, the most powerful of all came from him.

“People like me,” Michael said, “need people like you.”

He, a finance guy. Me, a startup entrepreneur. That meant the world to me.

Since then, I’ve tried to pay that comment forward, in part by sharing my experiences and the power of a strengths-based approach around the world.

I like to tell writers I work with: “People like me need people like you.” As I entrepreneur, I can’t live without content to make me better and smarter.

The truth is, we all need each other, whether that’s within our workplace, local or state government, church or even a family setting.

In a true strengths-based world, people know what their natural talents are. They can describe and leverage them. The “secret sauce” lies in community leaders who understand how to foster such talents for the greater good of the community or state. Such leaders might be coaches, mentors or managers. Parents and teachers who understand and appreciate each child’s unique strengths are also part of the equation. When each person’s innate talents are understood and appreciated, they can better engage in the community and contribute more fully to the success of the whole.

A strengths-based approach to management has proven to have a positive impact on the key outcomes that matter most in business. A few years ago, Gallup researchers conducted a meta-analysis study of 49,495 business units comprised of 1.2 million employees across 22 organizations in 45 countries. They evaluated six outcomes: sales, profit, customer engagement, turnover, employee engagement and safety. The research showed that on average, teams with a strengths-based intervention improved significantly on these key performance measures compared with groups that received little or no strengths-based development.

At my company, Soar.com, we believe in the greatness and unique potential that exist in each person on the planet. Our mission is to unleash and maximize these human strengths. Our platform nurtures individual talents and supports high performing teams and organizations by helping millions of individuals connect with certified, professional coaches who can help people reach their full potential.

Paul Allen is the founder of Soar.com and Ancestry.com and a senior advisor to Gallup. He will speak at a lunch and learn on Wednesday March 20 at 11:45 a.m. at the Zions Bank Building as part of Idaho Strengths Day. Tickets can be purchased here: https://events.soar.com/events/details/soar-boise-id-presents-vision-for-a-strengths-based-community-lunch-and-learn/#/. Full bio here: http://www.paulallen.net/meet-paul/