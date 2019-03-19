Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho could get two Women’s Business Centers (access required)

Idaho could get two Women’s Business Centers (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 19, 2019 0

The federal Small Business Administration (SBA) is doubling the size of the grant available to Idaho for a Women’s Business Center, with the intention that the state could actually end up with two centers. “The SBA has expanded the Idaho grant opportunity to provide funding for one or more nonprofit organizations to start two new Women’s ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo