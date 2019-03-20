Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Arena plans moving forward at U of I (access required)

Arena plans moving forward at U of I (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 20, 2019 0

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously March 14 to approve the University of Idaho’s funding request to build the planned $46 million Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. As part of the financing package, U of I officials asked the board to allow the school to loan itself $29 million from reserve funds to cover ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo