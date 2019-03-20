Quantcast
Four join T-O Engineers

By: IBR Staff March 20, 2019 0

Brandon Farrell

Brandon Farrell has joined T-O Engineer’s Nampa office as a staff engineer. He will be working mostly on municipal projects. Previously, he worked at the Meridian office.

Trevor Robason

Trevor Robason has joined the Nampa office as a staff surveyor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in surveying and geomatics from Idaho State University and gained experience working for various survey firms from Cascade to Jerome to Denver during his time in college.

Haley Tolman

Haley Tolman has joined the Meridian office as a staff engineer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. Tolman will be working primarily on aviation projects.

Eric Weimer

Eric Weimer has joined the Boise office as a staff engineer. Weimer officially joined T-O Engineers as a full-time employee after two summer internships. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Idaho. He will be working in Boise on land development projects.

