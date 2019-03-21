Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau appoints new board members and leadership

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed new members and leadership for its 2019 board of directors.

Kathy Pidgeon will serve as the 2019 chair of the Boise CVB board. Pidgeon is the general manager at the Riverside Hotel, where she has worked for 30 years.

Mike Ruffner is the newly appointed chair-elect. Ruffner is the operating unit president of Food Services of America.

Moya Shatz-Dolsby is the Boise CVB board treasurer. Dolsby is the executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission and works collaboratively with organizations like the Boise CVB and Idaho Tourism to promote the Boise Valley and surrounding wine regions.

Dave Terrell is the immediate past board chair. Terrell will be retiring this spring from Washington Trust Bank, where he has served as the president of the Southern Idaho Region for 16 years.

Rochelle Criswell has joined the 2019 board of directors of Boise CVB. She is a client relations manager for the university event services team at Boise State University. Prior to her position at Boise State, she was the event coordinator for the Idaho Botanical Gardens.

Ali Ribordy has joined the 2019 board of directors. She is the director of sales at Boise Centre. Ribordy spent 10 years at the Austin Convention Center, most recently as their senior sales manager.

Earl Sullivan had joined the 2019 board of directors. He is owner and winemaker of Telaya Wine Co. Sullivan also owns a consulting practice focused on growing beverage and health care businesses. He serves as a commissioner for the Idaho Wine Commission and has served on a number Treasure Valley boards including the College of Western Idaho, Zona Healthcare, The CORE and MSI Micro Vac.