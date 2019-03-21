Sarah Cortez joins Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.

Sarah Cortez has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as a business development representative located in the downtown Boise branch. Cortez will be responsible for business development and relationship management, including prospecting identification, outreach, event attendance and educational seminars. She has 18 years of business development experience both in media and her most recent role with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications from Northwest Nazarene University.