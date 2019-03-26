Mahmood Sheikh named new University of Idaho associate athletic director for development

Mahmood Sheikh is the new associate athletic director for development at the University of Idaho. Sheikh will oversee the Vandal Scholarship Fund (VSF) and be responsible for procuring major gifts for capital projects. His position is based at the U of I Boise Center.

Sheikh holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho and has spent six years working in its athletic department in various development positions, including assistant athletic director and executive director of the VSF.

He has also worked as an assistant athletic director and Buff Club director in Colorado. He recently spent nine years as the deputy executive director for the Idaho State Bar and Idaho Law Foundation Inc.