USDA loan will fund Kellogg EMS facility

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided a $2.9 million loan to Shoshone County Fire District 2 to build a 12,800-square-foot emergency services facility in Kellogg.

The city of 6,725 residents is located in North Idaho in Shoshone County. USDA’s loan will also upgrade the district’s existing facility in Pinehurst, according to a news release.

“Modern infrastructure and services are critical for the health, safety and economic growth in our rural Idaho communities,” State Director for Rural Development Layne Bangerter said in a statement.

Nationally, the USDA is investing $91 million in projects for nearly 300,000 rural residents in 12 states through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding, according to the USDA.