Gina Finley appointed to Jannus, Inc. board of directors

Gina Finley has been appointed to the board of directors of Jannus, Inc. Finley is currently a business strategy project manager at HP, Inc., where she is part of the HP Multi-cultural Impact Network, serves as a mentor in the HP Women’s Impact Network, and is an ally to the HP LGBTQ PRIDE Business Impact Network.

Finley has 15 years of experience in program development, business analysis, planning, competitive intelligence and strategy, marketing, entrepreneurship and career coaching. From 2015 to 2018, she also helped lead the start-up development and operations of Global Talent Idaho, a program of Jannus that supports highly skilled immigrants and refugees through their journeys of career reclamation in the U.S.

Finley holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Montana State University – Billings and an MBA from the University of Montana.