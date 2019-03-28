Jayme Sullivan appointed city attorney by the Boise City Council

Jayme Sullivan has been appointed to lead the City of Boise’s legal department as city attorney. She currently serves as a magistrate judge in Canyon Country and as president of the Idaho Magistrate Judges Association. Previously, she served as a managing for Coffel & Beaber, a Nampa-based law firm, and as an associate attorney at Wiebe & Fouser in Caldwell and Herrington Law Offices in Boise.

She holds a Juris Doctor and bachelor’s degrees in English and Spanish from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.