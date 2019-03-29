Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Coeur d’Alene recognized as a top place to retire (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 29, 2019 0

An Idaho burg made another top 10 list this week, but this time it wasn’t Boise. Coeur d’Alene has been named the eighth most affordable small town for retirement in 2019 by 55places.com, a resource for people searching for information about active adult communities. The North Idaho city is behind Mankato, Minnesota, and ahead of Concord, ...

About Steve Sinovic

