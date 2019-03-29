Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Hackfort discusses solar roads, medical records and giant praying mantises (access required)

Hackfort discusses solar roads, medical records and giant praying mantises (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 29, 2019 0

What do solar roadways, giant praying mantis puppets and breaking into banks have in common? They were all subjects at Hackfort, Treefort’s nerdier cousin. Now in its sixth year, Hackfort held sessions and demonstrations from March 21 through March 24 at JUMP. Sessions were open to anyone with a Treefort wristband, though Hackfort members had priority ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo