Home / News / Business News / Albertsons names PepsiCo leader as new CEO (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 1, 2019 0

Albertsons Cos. has named its new president and chief executive officer — Vivek Sankaran, currently CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. Sankaran will assume the role on April 25. Current Albertsons president and CEO Jim Donald will become co-chairman of the board with Leonard Laufer, according to a March 29 news release. Previous chairman Robert Miller, who preceded Donald ...

