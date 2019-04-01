Angie Palmer promoted to senior vice president of Mountain West Bank

Angie Palmer has been promoted to senior vice president of Mountain West Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. Palmer previously served as regional branch manager for the Treasure Valley region of the bank. She began her banking career in 1995 as a branch teller and has held various positions including new accounts officer, operations manager and branch manager. She joined Mountain West Bank in 2001.

Palmer holds a degree in business from Northwest Nazarene University and is a graduate of the Banking School in Colorado.