Tracy Felton promoted, Stacey Martin joins D.L. Evans Bank

Tracy Felton has been promoted to operations supervisor at the Boise Vista branch of D.L. Evans Bank. She has been with the bank for five years, working as a teller, financial services representative and loan assistant. Felton also volunteers for Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, the Vista Neighborhood Association, the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association and Race for the Cure.

Stacey Martin has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a commercial loan officer and will be temporarily located at the Rigby branch until the new Blackfoot branch opens in the spring. Martin has 20 years of banking experience and is involved with the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce, the Blackfoot Rotary Club and the Soroptimist of Blackfoot.