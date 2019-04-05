Dana Kirkham moving on from economic development firm

Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, is on the hunt for a new CEO with the expected departure of Dana Kirkham, who will be moving on in June.

“I am not renewing my contract,” she said. “That was the arrangement from the beginning — that I would serve a 12-month term, move the company in a new direction and then move on to some new and interesting opportunities.”

Kirkham, the former mayor of Ammon, did not specify what her next move would be.

She was hired at REDI in 2017 to serve as science, technology and research director for the group, then took over from Jan Rogers, who retired after three years as CEO.

REDI, based in Idaho Falls, represents a 14-county region focused on job growth, industry retention and business development.

Kirkham served two terms on the Ammon City Council, six of those as council president. She is also board chair for the Idaho Innovation Center and serves on several other boards including the Internal Review Board for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Arts Council, Regional Development Alliance, and Idaho Falls City Club.

Kirkham attended Marion Military Institute in Alabama before graduating with a degree in political science from Utah State University. She worked for the U.S. State Department in Frankfurt, Germany, and the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia.