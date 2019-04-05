Nancy Anderson, Logan Coulter, Millie Hulse join TitleOne

Nancy Anderson has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer. She has 12 years of title and escrow experience. Anderson also has nine years of office management and business ownership experience.

Logan Coulter has joined TitleOne as the commercial sales lead in the company’s Boise office. He has 11 years of title and escrow experience as well as 15 years of sales and sales management experience. Coulter is also a published author and previously studied at Northwest Nazarene University.

Millie Hulse has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Idaho Falls office. She has seven years of customer service experience. Hulse holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Idaho State University.