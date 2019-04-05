Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Nez Perce diversify into golf course, hot springs businesses (access required)

Nez Perce diversify into golf course, hot springs businesses (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 5, 2019 0

For the Nez Perce Tribe, the year so far has been one of business expansion – starting with a hole in one and, more recently, taking the plunge into a hot springs enterprise. The Nez Perce Tribe, which already owns Clearwater River Casino and Lodge, the It’se Ye-Ye Bingo & Casino, a convenience store and gas ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo