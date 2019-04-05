Quantcast
Round Up 4.5.19

Round Up 4.5.19 (access required)

April 5, 2019

David Stattner purchased a 5,500-square-foot office building at 1002 Blaine St. in Caldwell. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction. Wildflower Floral leased 1,488 square feet of retail space at 2753 W. State Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction. MAG Medical Equipment, LLC ...

