The Entrepreneurs’ Organization Idaho selects 2019-2020 board of directors

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization Idaho (EO Idaho) has selected its 2019 – 2020 board of directors from the organization’s membership. The following officers and chairs were elected:

Jim Escobar, President

Meg Carlson, Pres-Elect/Finance Chair

KaLinn Dishon, Learning Chair

Kevin Gardner, Learning

Sherman Leibow, MyEO Chair

Danielle Huff, Forum Chair

Stephen Cilley, Moderator Chair

John Fordemwalt, Moderator Adjunct

Jon Bunten, Membership Chair

Nathan Shaw, Integration Chair

Josh Harmon, Strategic Alliances Chair

Liza Roeser Atwood, MarCom Chair

Dave Lakhani, Accelerator Chair

Tom LaJoie, Accelerator Adjunct