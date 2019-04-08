The Entrepreneurs’ Organization Idaho selects 2019-2020 board of directors

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization Idaho (EO Idaho) has selected its 2019 – 2020 board of directors from the organization’s membership. The following officers and chairs were elected:
Jim Escobar, President
Meg Carlson, Pres-Elect/Finance Chair
KaLinn Dishon, Learning Chair
Kevin Gardner, Learning
Sherman Leibow, MyEO Chair
Danielle Huff, Forum Chair
Stephen Cilley, Moderator Chair
John Fordemwalt, Moderator Adjunct
Jon Bunten, Membership Chair
Nathan Shaw, Integration Chair
Josh Harmon, Strategic Alliances Chair
Liza Roeser Atwood, MarCom Chair
Dave Lakhani, Accelerator Chair
Tom LaJoie, Accelerator Adjunct