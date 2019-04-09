Geoff Coonce joins D.L. Evans Bank as a commercial lending specialist

Geoff Coonce has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a commercial lending specialist at the Meridian branch. Coonce has 10 years of banking experience and worked for the Idaho Department of Finance as a financial institution examiner. He is involved in the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Idaho Foodbank and volunteers for a variety of other community events and nonprofit organizations in the Treasure valley.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boise State University.