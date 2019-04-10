Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Blue Cross of Idaho takes minority stake in medical group (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 10, 2019 0

Primary Health Medical Group has received an undisclosed cash infusion from Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service Inc. to help expand its business in the Treasure Valley. The minority investment in the Boise-based medical group will support growth initiatives, the two organizations announced. While terms of the agreement were not made public, Primary Health will retain control ...

