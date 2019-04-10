Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Gig economy takes on Idaho’s technology needs (access required)

Gig economy takes on Idaho’s technology needs (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 10, 2019 0

Editor's note: This is the third in a four-part series on the gig economy. While the gig economy has been spawned by technology such as Uber apps, the technology sector itself is a beneficiary as well. “The tech sector has been one of the earliest adopters of any form of disruptive or nontraditional workforce model,” said Shervin ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo