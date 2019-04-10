KeyBank contributes $70k grant to You Lead Idaho! program

KeyBank has teamed up with Trailhead to teach rural Idaho high school students entrepreneurial skills with the launch of the You Lead Idaho! program. KeyBank awarded Trailhead a $70,000 grant to support the program.

The You Lead Idaho! program was designed to empower students through strategies such as mentorship, entrepreneurial thinking, application of technology and scholarships. The goal of the program is to help increase the rate of high school students from rural Idaho who go on to college and secondary educational experiences.