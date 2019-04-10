Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / KeyBank contributes $70k grant to You Lead Idaho! program

KeyBank contributes $70k grant to You Lead Idaho! program

By: IBR Staff April 10, 2019 0

KeyBank awarded a $70,000 grant to Trailhead to support its You Lead Idaho! program. Photo courtesy of KeyBank.

KeyBank has teamed up with Trailhead to teach rural Idaho high school students entrepreneurial skills with the launch of the You Lead Idaho! program. KeyBank awarded Trailhead a $70,000 grant to support the program.

The You Lead Idaho! program was designed to empower students through strategies such as mentorship, entrepreneurial thinking, application of technology and scholarships. The goal of the program is to help increase the rate of high school students from rural Idaho who go on to college and secondary educational experiences.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo