Richard Davey has joined the board of 100ADA as secretary. After working as a CPA at Grant Thornton in San Francisco, Richard became a business owner as managing member of Fiduciary Financial Group, a registered investment advisory firm. He is also co-founder of Marriage Money Bootcamp LLC, an online personal finance course for newlyweds.

Lorayne Dunn has joined the board of 100ADA as treasurer and is a charter member. She is a retired realtor and now serves in the senior living industry.