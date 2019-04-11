Blair Lyon and Silvia Morrow promoted, Lorna Jones joins D.L. Evans Bank

Blair Lyon has been promoted to the position of vice president branch manager at the Idaho Falls branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Lyon has 17 years of commercial lending experience and has previously held the position of vice president commercial loan officer. He is involved with the Idaho Bankers Association and has held the chairman position. He has also served on the board of directors for the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame and is an active alumni of the Leadership Idaho Agriculture Program.

Lorna Jones has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a personal banker at the Idaho Falls branch. Jones has nine years of banking experience. In her position as a personal banker, she will help her customers with auto loans, home equity line of credit, credit cards and new accounts.

Silvia Morrow has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the Nampa Karcher branch. Morrow has 37 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2017, previously holding the position of vice president commercial loan officer. She is a member of the finance committee for Terry Reilly Health Services and previously served as committee chair for the microloan committee through the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was also a president of Image de Idaho, a previous board member for West Valley Medical Center, and a past secretary and president for the Caldwell Lions Club.