Camp Rainbow Gold completes purchase of Fairfield property (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 11, 2019 0

Camp Rainbow Gold has completed the purchase of Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort in Fairfield, a $1.3 million sale that was finalized after months of negotiations, according to a news release. The nonprofit's new home consists of 150 acres and 26 buildings, including 21 cabins. The site will eventually serve as a permanent home for oncology, sibling ...

