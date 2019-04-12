Quantcast
Delta Air Lines official praises Salt Lake airport rebuild

Delta Air Lines official praises Salt Lake airport rebuild

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2019 0

A rendering of the Salt Lake City airport. Image courtesy of Salt Lake City airport.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Delta Air Lines officials are hoping the $3.6 billion rebuild of Salt Lake City’s airport will give the carrier’s hub a competitive edge in the West.

Delta is in the process of spending up to $14 billion through passenger fees nationwide to help upgrade its terminals at airports including Salt Lake City, New York’s LaGuardia, Seattle, Atlanta and Los Angeles International.

The carrier’s senior vice president of real estate — Holden Shannon — praises the Salt Lake City airport’s new design with parallel terminals between two runways.

He tells the Salt Lake Tribune the airport project will help avoid bottlenecks and help keep operations on time.

Current facilities at the airport were designed to handle about 10 million people a year, but now have 25 million passengers annually passing through.

